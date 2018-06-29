The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

No Paper Next Week

By Leave a Comment

As we have done for years, The Eastwick Press will not be published during 4th of July week. Our office will be closed from Sunday, July 1 until Monday, July 9. Our next edition will be published July 13. Please have a safe and happy holiday.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *