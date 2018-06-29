No Paper Next Week

As we have done for years, The Eastwick Press will not be published during 4th of July week. Our office will be closed from Sunday, July 1 until Monday, July 9. Our next edition will be published July 13. Please have a safe and happy holiday.
Submitted by Ray Smith Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) is pleased to announce that Mack Molding, the privately-owned business of Don Kendall and his family, has donated $5 million for the emergency department expansion and renovation project at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Disc Jam Fallout In Stephentown By Thaddeus Flint Damage to the Transfer Station, the Hanson and Baker trailer court case, out-of-control legal fees and only “one dead guy” at a local concert were the themes of the night at the June 18 Stephentown Town Board meeting.
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.
Submitted by Kristin LaPlante New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School Band Director Scott Thompson and PTA President Val Ozga have been selected to receive the “Friends of Education Award” from Capital Area School Development Albany ( Casda).
