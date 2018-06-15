The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Motorcyclist Loses Control On High Street

By Steve Bradley

A motorcyclist and his passenger were injured Sunday, June 10 when the driver lost control of the bike entering Hoosick Falls from the north. The cycle went down at the corner of High and Danforth Street.

the responding rescue squads tend to the injured cyclists on High Street. Photo by Steve Bradley

The driver, a male, appeared to be seriously injured and was placed in the rescue squad for transport to a hospital. The female passenger had some scrapes but was otherwise unhurt. Hoosick Falls and North Hoosick Fire Departments, along with the Cambridge and Town of Hoosick Rescue Squads and Hoosick Falls Police Departments responded.

