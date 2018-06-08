Made in Stephentown Expo Begins Aug. 17

Celebrate Stephentown 2018 begins on Friday, August 17 with an opening night reception featuring a diverse sampling of the many interesting things being “Made in Stephentown” today.

Everyone from home-based artisans and crafters to artists and musicians to farmers and homemade food producers are invited to participate in this exciting hometown expo at the Stephentown Fire Hall.

Participation is free thanks to our sponsors such as XCA and Zwack, Inc and The Eastwick Press.

If you would like to become a sponsor as well, please contact us at jennifer@celebratestephentown.com by June 26 to be included.