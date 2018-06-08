Johnsonville Woman Found Dead Along Hiking Trail

By Doug La Rocque

Rensselaer County 911 received a call about 1 pm on Monday, June 4, that the body of a woman had been located along a hiking trail just off Cumo Road in Johnsonville, part of the Town of Pittstown. Rensselaer County Sheriff Pat Russo has identified the victim as 31-year old Megan McLean of Johnsonville. Sheriff Russo tells The Eastwick Press he cannot say at this time if foul play was involved, but wanted to assure the Johnsonville community there is no reason for any concern at this time.

It is believed Ms. McLean was last seen walking along the trail on Saturday, a place she is said to have frequented. Sheriff Russo is asking anyone who may have seen or come in contact with the victim between Saturday and Monday afternoon to please call the Rensselaer County Emergency Dispatch Center at 518-270-5252.

An autopsy was preformed Tuesday morning, June 5. According to Sheriff Russo, his department is awaiting a toxicology report before a cause of death can be officially determined. That could take up to two weeks.

At this point, the Sheriff says no one is in custody. The New York State Police Forensic Unit, troopers from the Brunswick Barracks and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted deputies at the scene, and the Sheriff wished to express his appreciation for their help.