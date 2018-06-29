Joan Placek aka Johanna Setzer

Stephentown, NY

Joan Placek, 96 passed away December 18, 2017 at BMC after a short illness. Living at home and avoiding doctors until the last few days of her life, Joan lived life her way. Born Johanna Setzer on November 19, 1921 to parents Johanna Schlipp Setzer and Emil Setzer of Grünstadt in the Rhineland-Palatinate area of West Germany, she grew up in Heidelberg and studied acting at the University for Music and Theatre. She was a graduate of State Theatre Academy Karlsruhe, Germany. She made her stage debut at the age of 14 in the title role of JOAN OF ARC and toured extensively throughout Europe with major roles in classical and contemporary plays. She directed her first play at age 18 and was awarded an honorary membership in the Cultural Society of Prague, Czechoslovakia for her contributions to the theatre, both as an actress and director.

During wartime Johanna married Fred Placek and in 1948 with their young son Henry came to the United States. She became an American citizen in 1950. She made her English language debut at the Carl Fisher Concert Hall in New York City September, 1958. She also appeared in German and English programs at Carnegie Recital Hall.

She was licensed by The N.Y.C. Board of Education to teach theatre arts and phonetics to adults. Besides being an actress, teacher and producer, working with her associate editor Elaine Gottesman she became a translator of major classical works. Among her translations are Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s “Faust” and “Stella” and Friedrich van Schiller’s “The Virgin of Orleans” and “Love and Intrigue” which were all published by Samuel French, Inc., of NYC and are still available.

In 1965 she founded the International Repertory Theatre Corp, a non-profit, where she produced and directed more than 30 major master-pieces in NYC and the surrounding area. Joan also opened a salon with her newly created line of cosmetics called “Intime de Paris.” In 1983 Joan decided to leave NYC and purchased a home in Stephentown where she continued to read and translate the classics. Joan was predeceased by her husband Fred and her son Henry Placek. She is survived by her nephew Rolf Setzer, his wife Ingeborg and family of Eppelheim, Germany, her dear friend and actor Philip Kroopf of Los Angeles, CA and her caregiver Jason Cooper of Stephentown and his family who adopted Joan into their family. Joan will always be in our heart.