Hoosick Falls Village Board

$3.7 Million Sewer Project Bid Tabled

By Jackolyn Houghton

The Village of Hoosick Falls held its regular meeting on June 12. One topic on the agenda was the sewer project. According to Mayor Allen, bidding of the sewer project began back in 2015 and was based on conditions of the sewer main located near the Greenway. The bids came back high, $3.7 and $4.2 million. Mayor Allen stated, “we need to see what we can do to lessen the load.” He then articulated that the Village Board had three options. First, the board of trustees could accept the lower of the two bids, second, they could put it back out to bid, or third, they could separate it into two smaller bids and put it back out to attract more bidders. The latter of the two options would require more time and additional administration costs. Trustee Bushner, Trustee Patten and Trustee Pine suggested that the bid be accepted at $3.7 million as they could not confirm the bid would not come back higher than before and to not incur additional administrative costs. Trustee O’Malley and Mayor Allen suggested to send the bid back out, [Trustee Lewis was not present]. At the end of the deliberation it was decided that the bid of $3.7 million would be accepted pending a confirmation with the bidder to guarantee the amount and prepare a new bond resolution; a motion to table the agenda item was approved. Mayor Allen then continued with the agenda announcing he had three updates to share: Washington DC, Wood Brooks, and the Opiate Addiction Event.

Washington DC Update

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hosted a National Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. to take action on Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in the environment. Mayor Allen thanked the Board for supporting his attendance at the summit, which was held on May 22-23. He also thanked Pier Lopez who gave up a staff seat for him. He then asked David Engle to speak on the event. Engle said, “the conference in DC was held for events in Hoosick Falls which triggered EPA interest.” He mentioned that the conference was streamed live for seventy-five minutes and that Ohio had yet to take action in terms of its own superfund system. Engle said, “they seemed less than impressive when their spokeswoman talked for twenty minutes on how great the chemicals were.” Engle also noted that special attention should be made for the individuals that were not there, citing that the press was not allowed in and no community or science researchers were there. “It was more a public relations and political event,” Engle said with frustration. Mayor Allen stated that they were not waiting on EPA to set the limits.

Woods Brook Project Update

Mayor Allen updated residents on the Woods Brook project stating that the buyout program is in the preparation stage, which is the “last hurdle.” Residents will begin to be contacted within the next week for their decision to take part in the buyout. Mayor Allen said, “it was our intention to have the first closing by the first anniversary, but we don’t want to rush it and we want to hear residents’ concerns.” Winnie Restino who has been a Wood Brook resident for well over thirty years questioned if her property taxes were going to be less now that the land behind her home is no longer there. Mayor Allen stated that he would look into it and get back to her. He also stated that there is a tentative budget of $1 million for the project, but a portion of it will go to administration and demolition costs. Residents had concerns that the administration and demolition costs would limit the amount that the residents would receive. Kevin Allard asked if the recent appraisals would be used to determine the value of the properties for the buyout. Mayor Allen stated that they would not be used and a new appraisal would be conducted. He concluded with, “we are almost there, thank you for your patience.” Restino said, “we have been looking for improvements for twenty five years. We have been telling them that the walls will go on the brook and were repeatedly told that it was the residents’ responsibility. It shouldn’t be our responsibility.”

Opiate Addiction Event Update

Mayor Allen was able to attend the Opiate Addiction event that was hosted by Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) and held on June 4, at HAYC3 Armory in Hoosick Falls. He mentioned that along with HFCS administration, attendees included himself, state and federal District Attorney’s, District Officials, State Police and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department. Allen stated that the movie they played titled, Chasing the Dragon, The Life of an Opiate Addict was eye opening. In talking with the DA and Sheriff Russo they all agreed that the opiate epidemic is too big for law enforcement and government to handle alone; it comes down to communities stepping in to help.

Additional Agenda Items

Francis “Jim” Hulbert was recognized by the Village Board for being named Water Operation Specialist of the Year. His commitment to provide safe drinking water, for his outstanding leadership and his dedication to the community he serves are only a few of the reasons why he was chosen. He takes pride in his work exhibiting ownership and professionalism. Hulbert was also recognized by Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin with a commendation for his exceptional service. The Village Board and residents congratulated him for his achievements.

During the public comment section residents voiced their opinions over several concerns including, zombie properties, the potential dog park, lack of handicap parking near the municipal building, 2 hour business parking signs on Elm Street, Department of Health and blood test results and updated maps of the superfund site including levels of contamination. Jason VonGuiness brought up several concerns himself, including installing a no air brake sign on High Street, repair of sidewalks using cement instead of cold patch, he offered to conduct research for best product, clean up of Lyman Street and rewriting the policy to allow chickens and guinea hens in the village to combat the overgrowth of ticks. He asked for approval to purchase and install a dog bag station at his High Street property; the Village Board approved his request. Mayor Allen also stated they will consider the concerns of the residents and get back to them regarding their decisions.

The treasurer’s report was nonexistent and Mayor Allen stated that Denise McMahon was finishing the fiscal year. Chief Ashe was in the middle of a police matter and could not speak on the police report. Mark Surdam has been busy with Code Enforcement. To date, he has had 25 lawn complaints of which 10 have been closed. In addition, he has 133 active complaints and inspections that are open. There are 18 uninhabitable buildings. Mayor Allen mentioned that the first court date specific for code violations has been established. The Clerk’s report mentioned there were 8 property sales and that the clerk’s office is working on a new electronic payment method where residents can pay their water and tax bills by credit or debit card. They hope to have it by December. Also mentioned, was the Village employee’s Family Leave premium has doubled. They are looking into why it happened without warning. Village Clerk Ann Bornt said there may be a deadline to opt-out and will add that to her investigation. The Community Service report showed that 98 hours of community service had been logged and included weedwacking, community cleanup and additional community services. Kevin O’Malley took this opportunity to advise the Board that Bill Hayes would like to return to the Zoning Board and asked for a motion to approve. The Village Board approved Hayes with a 5-year term.

Neil Stowell’s Village Highway report asked for approval to hire Anthony Gilbert for a seasonal summer position and to advertise for additional summer help via social media. He also requested the purchase of transport existing machinery. Stowell states that he has the money in his budget. He mentioned that this purchase will support 16-18 tons to transport existing equipment. Stowell also requested approval to purchase a new sewer truck stating that the state will purchase, allowing the village to piggyback. He mentioned it will take 20 weeks for the state contract numbers and will be purchased from Carmody Ford for $31,192. In addition, he requested the purchase of a smaller highway truck, but will need to research additional funding for it. The Board approved his requests.

Along with the reports, motions were approved to accept National Grid’s easement to be amended and to authorize the mayor to sign a one-year extension with County Waste with a 1.2 % increase. A motion to approve a resident’s request to waive their water and sewer bill for the previous four months was tabled. The regular meeting adjourned and a motion to go into executive session to discuss legal matters with no further business to commence afterwards was approved.