HACA Golf Tournament A Success

89 golfers took to the links Saturday, June 9 at the Dutch Haven Golf Course in Buskirk, to raise money for the Hoosick Area Churches Association Food Pantry, and by all accounts the tournament met and exceeded all expectations.

By the time all expenses were paid, over six thousand dollars was raised.

The event was organized and executed by R.M. Bacon LLC, the Man of Kent Tavern and Wayne G. Bulson and Sons General Contracting.

HACA Executive Director Diane Hosterman said “we are blessed by generous people who are friends of HACA” and noted the proceeds of the tournament will benefit programs that ‘give help, hope and assistance to those that are hurting in the Hoosick area.'”

Director Hosterman says the event specifically kicks off plans for the Holiday Basket program and prepares for emergencies which affect families due to fire, storms and other needs.

All the dollars raised from Saturday’s event stay in Hoosick Falls and benefit families here.