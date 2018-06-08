Grafton News

Student Honors

Cullen T. O’Brien of Grafton has graduated St. Lawrence University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Mr. O’Brien, a Berlin Central School alumnus, majored in economics.

Community Cookout

A group of town residents are looking to kick off the summer and bring the community together. There will be a playground and activities for the kids.

Bring a side dish to share, burgers and hot dogs will be provided. The event takes place on Saturday, June 16 at Grafton Lakes State Park’s Deerfield Pavilion starting at 5 pm.

There will be no charge at the gate after 5 pm. Any questions, please call Noelle at 518-269-8988.

Grafton Fire Department/Auxiliary Breakfast

The Grafton Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Grafton Ladies Auxiliary, will hold its monthly “All You Can Eat” buffet style breakfast on Saturday, June 30, from 8 to 11 am.

On the menu are waffles, pancakes, French toast, eggs (scrambled and made to order), sausage gravy and biscuits, bacon, sausage, home fries, toast, orange juice, tea, hot chocolate and milk.

The breakfast is held at the Grafton VFW/Fire Hall on South Road (County Route 85) in Grafton.

The cost is $10 for adults, and $5 for children 5 to 12. Under 5 are free.

Grafton Summer Youth Program

This year’s program will run Monday through Friday, July 16 until August 3, from 9 am to 2 pm, and is open to youths between the ages of 5 and 13. The program will be held at the Grafton VFW Hall at 581 County Route 85 (South Road) and offers learning activities, crafts, outdoor fun and weekly visits from great local organizations.

It also will host free field trips on Fridays. Applications can be picked up and dropped off at the Town Hall.

Children from surrounding towns are welcome to attend as well, for a fee of $15 a day, per child. For more information, please call Noelle at 518-269-8988.

Grafton Community Library Events

Tea and Adult Coloring Club – Every other Friday in June starting June 15, 2:30 pm

Steam Classes – Tuesdays, 4-5 pm

Drop in to experience Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

Family Game Night – Tuesday, 5 pm

Grab the family and join us for some fun board games

Tots Discovery Class – Wednesdays, 10:30 am

Up to age 5, but older siblings are welcome. Come to the library for a themed story time with songs, crafts and stories.

Adult Yoga Hour – Thursdays, 5 pm

Come to our free Yoga class with certified Yoga instructor Sara. This drop in class is great for beginners.