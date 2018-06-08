Early Morning Barn Fire In Hoosick

By Steve Bradley

Fire broke out in a studio area of a barn on Route 7 in Hoosick early Tuesday morning, June 5 and the alarm went out just before 5 am. “Someone driving by saw it.” property owner John Recco would later say. Matt Snyder, the first firefighter on the scene said, “When I got here there was fire shooting out the doors and the skylight on the roof. It was really going.”

Firefighters got to work and quickly brought the flames under control, doing a good job to keep the entire structure from more damage. Route 7 traffic was funneled down to one lane but was never closed.

Mr. Recco, an artist and former member of the Hoosick Fire Department himself, had his paintings in the studio. After entry into the area was made, the paintings were brought out and placed on the lawn for assessment. Many of them appeared to have varying degrees of damage, with some beyond saving.

A cause has not been released, but Mr. Recco did mention, “I started a fire in the wood stove last night because it was so chilly.” Rensselaer County Fire Investigators were at the scene.

The Hoosick Falls, Pittstown and North Hoosick fire departments joined the Hoosick Fire Department at the scene. The NY State Police and Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad also responded. No injuries were reported.