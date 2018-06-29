Dr. Right Presents His Bill For 24 Years Of Doctoring

Transcribed by Betty McClave / Edited by Alex Brooks

Monday, January 22, 1844: Today I took my cutter and carried my wife to Christopher Clifford’s and left her on a visit. I rode to brother Samuel Beers and bargained with him and sold him my old lame horse for a coming two year old heifer and a hive of bees and I fetched the bees home with me. Today I returned towards night to said Clifford’s and fetched my wife home.

Wednesday: Today I walked to brother Samuel Beers and my son John F. rode the old horse and I delivered the horse to him and he delivered the heifer and his boy helped us drive said heifer part of the way home.

Thursday: Today Geo P. and Charlotte went in a one horse cutter in company with Simeon Wylie and his sister Deborah. They went to Pittstown to their cousin Ira Humphreys on a visit.

Friday: Today quite severe cold

Saturday: Today Geo P. and Charlotte returned home from Pittstown. While Geo P. was gone he went to Albany and paid three dollars for a buffalo and today Jerry Vary came and bought a swine of me and paid me three dollars

Friday, Feb. 2: This afternoon Geo P. and Charlotte went a sleigh ride with a party to the north part of town with other young people and to visit Erastus Rowley’s school.

Most of the first half of February is taken up chopping wood and hauling it back to the house.

Tuesday, Feb 13: This afternoon I went to the Presbyterian meeting house to the anti-Van Rensselaer meeting and I paid in 91 cts in support of the association to defend our rights

Friday, Feb. 23: Today Mr. Hull Goodrich called on us and took dinner. He is a musician and played on his base viol while he stayed.

Saturday: Today I took my cutter and rode to Lebanon to Doctor Dwight Right and got his bill for doctoring in my family from 1820 to 1844, which was $63.25. I told him I would fetch my account in two weeks and we would settle.

Monday: I took my cutter and rode up to see the new school house near Hosea Brown’s store.