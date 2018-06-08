Cruisin’ For A Cure

By Doug La Rocque

For several weeks Mother Nature hasn’t been in the mood for a good car show, or much of anything else on a weekend for that matter. But this past Saturday, June 2, was a horse(power) of a different color.

Sunshine and temperatures in the 80s brought out anything with a motor and lots of people to enjoy Crusin’ for a Cure, a benefit for Relay for Life and the Hancock Fire Department. Relay for Life is a program of the American Cancer Society.

The grassy lots and parking areas at Ioka Valley Farm in Hancock were packed as people enjoyed the car, truck and bike show, took part in raffles, enjoyed the farm’s animals and, of course. Ioka’s well known Maple House and Restaurant.