Brunswick Farmers Market Grows On You

By Rebecca Gatto

On Friday afternoons on the front lawn of the Brunswick Community Library, a gathering of farmers, craftspeople and entrepreneurs materializes.

Patrons at the library can stop for a pint of strawberries, a jar of local honey, or even something new to wear.

The no-fee market requires only a brief application from vendors, who are allowed to set up as many or as few weeks as they like. This approach creates a laid-back atmosphere with lots of room for conversation.

Jane Phillips, a wellness coach who sells DoTerra essential oils, said she enjoys participating in the farmers market, in part because she enjoys supporting other local businesses and being part of the community. Connecting with others also helps her spread her message that small steps can help create a healthier lifestyle. “People need to know how easy it is to live a healthy lifestyle,” she said.

James Roark, owner of Green Man’s Gardens, has been selling his produce directly to neighbors for decades. He uses an honor system to sell his farm’s goods in Grafton, but the library’s farmers market allowed him to create new offerings. He had prepared small packages of edible flowers and baskets containing all the toppings and fresh-grown lettuces for a perfect salad.

Even though the crowd had been light around 4:30, Roark was delight to have already sold out of tomatoes.

Across the parking lot, Bruce Daigle sat behind a row of glowing jars of honey, periodically chatting with other vendors. Daigle, who claims to be retired, tends 20 beehives and 70 chickens. He worked on a bee farm as a teen and after 15 years as a nurse and 25 driving tractor trailers, he’s rediscovered his love for raising the stinging pollinators. “They’re interesting little insects,” he said.

Bridget Denley, a 13-year-old 4H member, had perhaps the best job at the farmers market: helping visitors pick up and hold baby birds. She stood next to a cage of about a dozen chicken and turkey chicks, making sure none of the toddlers pushed their way through the bars and fell to the ground.

“We decided we needed to raise some money for club activities,” Denley said.

The table sold homemade reusable bags and other goodies, and also accepted donations. Denley said money would be used helping members raise their animals; the group planned to improve on a pheasant coop. They also run a stand at the Schaghticoke Fair with an educational “guess that animal” game.

The farmers market will continue on Fridays from 3 to 6 pm until October 12.