Brunswick Bearcats Drop Opener

By Doug La Rocque with Guy Changa

The Bearcats Defense held firm, but special teams let the home team down in their season opener Saturday night, June 9. The Seacoast Warhawks out of Dover, New Hampshire, blocked one punt, scooping it up and taking it back for a touchdown, and scored again on a punt return. Bearcats Quarterback Jonzel Neal found the end zone on a 28 yard run from scrimmage with 2:20 left on the game clock.

Running back Justin Baily pushed the ball over the goal line for a two point conversion to bring the Bearcats to within six points of the Warhawks, 14 to 8. The Bearcats got the ball back with 38 second left, but the clock ran out on them and the 14 to 8 score stood.

The game was played at Tamarac High School, the Bearcats home field. They travel to Oneonta next week, to take on the Tri Valley Warriors.