Berlin’s 4th Of July Parade Is Near

As anticipated as fireworks is the 4th of July Parade in Berlin each year. Like always, this year’s parade steps off at 11 am from the Berlin Elementary School and winds its way through the town, finishing at the end of South Main Street. The theme of this year’s parade is “American Inventors.” Cash, Trophies and Ribbons will be awarded. Judging begins at 10 am at the school.

Look for floats representing the parade theme, as well as the funniest and prettiest. There are also prizes for the Best Business float. Fire companies are judged for best appearance and most in line. There are also marching groups, classic autos and trucks, farm equipment, horseback riders, costumed walkers and bicycles.

Berlin Free Library

A sweet annual tradition is back! The Pie ala Mode Café, sponsored by the Trustees of Berlin Free Town Library, will be July 4 from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Come get a slice of homemade pie before, during or after the parade. We have all the favorites – peach, apple, blueberry and chocolate, to name a few. You can also purchase a whole pie to take to your afternoon picnic.

To the Library’s friends and neighbors, please help out by donating a homemade pie. Label that sweet donation and drop it off Tuesday evening from 7 – 9 pm or Wednesday morning around 10 am. We appreciate your help in making this event a success. See you at the Library on the 4th where we will enjoy a slice of pie, with or without ice cream, a great parade and some conversation with all.