No Objections To Town Board Taking Lead For SAFE Expansion

By Doug La Rocque

In the Spring of last year, the Berlin Town Board voted to become lead agency in the environmental review process of the proposed expansion of the Sustainable Aqua Farm Enterprises (SAFE) facility. The facility is located at the site of the former Seagroatt Floral Company at the corner of Route 22 and Satterlee Hollow Road. That declaration was pending a review by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). At the Thursday, June 14 Town Board meeting, Supervisor Rob Jaeger noted that DEC and any other potentially interested parties had all signed off on the Town Board assuming lead agency status.

SAFE had originally consider a Planned Development District, but changed course and decided to seek some changes in Berlin’s Land Use Regulations that would allow for the expansion in the number of greenhouses as well as the construction of an administration building. The matter was before the town’s Planning Board for months, while consultants for the town and SAFE worked out questions and details. It will now be up to the Town Board to hold a public hearing and inspect the SEQRA application before the expansion proposal can move forward. No date for that hearing has yet been set.

Registering Rental Properties

Codes Enforcement Officer Allen Yerton asked the town what they would think about having landlords who rent out housing in the town register these rental units. He noted several instances of late involving several problems or fires around the Capital District and thought the town might consider such registrations to make sure all appropriate records are up to date.

Reservoir Replacement

Supervisor Jaeger also noted that all inspections of Water District 1 have been completed by the NYS Department of Health (DOH) and that it is up and running for the season. He also stated DOH is again pushing for the replacement of the town’s reservoir with a water tower. DOH has declared the water in the reservoir to be unpotable and is concerned about the condition of the check valve that keeps the reservoir water from flowing back into Water District 2’s supply. It must be noted the town does not draw any water from the reservoir.

Berlin has contracted with Cederwood Engineering to develop plans to construct a water tower. DOH needs these plans filed before the end of June in order for Berlin to be considered for matching grant monies for the tower’s construction. While not discussed at this meeting, Supervisor Jaeger is optimistic the engineering designs will be filed with DOH on time.

Other Business

Highway Superintendent Jim Winn says they have been working on road grading and will be mowing very soon. He also noted they are in the permitting process with New York State for work on the Madison Hollow bridge.

Transfer Station Lead Attendant Bud Hall asked if something could be done about the current container for storing waste oil barrels. He noted that station personnel have to climb over the sides to enter the container, a safety concern, and that it is in disrepair. The Board approved a motion to replace the storage unit with one that has a swing open door, at a cost of $2,500.

Dog Control Officer Doug Goodermote noted he had four calls in the past month and that the annual kennel contract will expire at the end of June. He indicated some minor revisions are needed to the kennel to ensure its approval by NYS Ag and Markets. The Board agreed to take up the renewal at its workshop meeting June 28.

Codes Enforcement Officer Yerton reported the construction of the new Stewart’s Shop is moving right along. He also reported that the new store will have its own water meter. Supervisor Jaeger said he was hopeful the town would see some of the $50,000, placed in escrow from the sale of the former highway garage to Stewart’s to cover demolition costs, returned to the town.

Town Clerk Anne Maxon reported her office took in $8,464 in Local, County and State revenues in May, along with $1,411 in non-local revenues.

Once voting to approve all bills, the Board then adjourned until the Workshop Meeting.