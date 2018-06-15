American Inventors The Theme For Berlin 4th Of July Parade

It’s coming soon! The parade committee is excited to see what inventions you come up with. So get ready – plan to be at the Berlin Elementary School between 9 am and 9:15 am. Have the float finished and everyone aboard by 9:45 am. Judging will start at 10 am sharp. The parade steps off at 11 am and runs for about one hour. There will be designated parking areas. Everyone is welcome.

The parade has been a tradition for many years and has been very fortunate to be funded by generous donations. And although we have some funds, expenses for bands, signs, awards, mailing, postage, etc. deplete the balance, so we do need donations every year, contrary to recent rumors. Donations may be mailed to the July 4th Parade Committee, PO Box 66, Berlin, NY 12022 and will be greatly appreciated by the Committee

We hope everyone comes out for the parade and enjoys it. If anyone would like to join our committee, please contact Anne Maxon at 518-658-2633.