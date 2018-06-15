The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Grafton Home Destroyed By Fire

By Leave a Comment

By Doug La Rocque

The home of Scott Carpenter on North Shore Road (Babcock Lake) was fully engulfed in flames early Friday morning, June 8, when firefighters arrived on the scene.Mr. Carpenter had already escaped the flames, though he did suffer burns to his hands.

A lone firefighter is silhouetted against the background of the blaze that destroyed the Carpenter home in Grafton’s Babcock Lake neighborhood. Photo by John Houser

The heat from the fire was so intense, it melted away the siding on a neighboring structure. Firefighters did a good job keeping that home from being destroyed as well.

Grafton Fire Chief Jim Goyer called for assistance from the Eagle Mills, Petersburgh, Pittstown and Hoosick fire companies, while Raymertown volunteers stood by in Pittstown.

The Petersburgh Volunteer Ambulance Corp also responded, along with the Grafton Rescue Squad.

One Grafton firefighter was transported to Troy’s Samaritan Hospital for medical treatment. He was released later that day.

The cause of the blaze was determined to be accidental. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department handled the investigation.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *