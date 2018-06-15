Grafton Home Destroyed By Fire

By Doug La Rocque

The home of Scott Carpenter on North Shore Road (Babcock Lake) was fully engulfed in flames early Friday morning, June 8, when firefighters arrived on the scene.Mr. Carpenter had already escaped the flames, though he did suffer burns to his hands.

The heat from the fire was so intense, it melted away the siding on a neighboring structure. Firefighters did a good job keeping that home from being destroyed as well.

Grafton Fire Chief Jim Goyer called for assistance from the Eagle Mills, Petersburgh, Pittstown and Hoosick fire companies, while Raymertown volunteers stood by in Pittstown.

The Petersburgh Volunteer Ambulance Corp also responded, along with the Grafton Rescue Squad.

One Grafton firefighter was transported to Troy’s Samaritan Hospital for medical treatment. He was released later that day.

The cause of the blaze was determined to be accidental. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department handled the investigation.