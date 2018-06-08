Tamarac’s McKenna Ryan Named Wasaren Softball MVP

By Doug La Rocque

The slugging shortstop for the Tamarac Lady Bengal’s softball team led her teammates into the semi final game of the Class B Section II tournament. Her on field exploits throughout the season earned her the title of the league’s Most Valuable Player. The league also released it’s All Star player list. Here are the players from The Eastwick Press coverage area.

First Team

P-Maggie Kelly – Tamarac.

C-Courtney Fraher – Greenwich. SS-Oliva Brownell – HoosickFalls. 3B-Mackensie Moy – Greenwich. OF-Gianna Bucciero – Tamarac. OF-Miranda Seacord – Cambridge.

Second Team

P-Abby Philpott – Hoosick Falls. C-Victoria Dupuis – Cambridge. 2B-Lauren Maines – Greenwich. OF- Marissa Landry – HoosickFalls. OF-Jess Hendricks – Tamarac. OF-Haley Maxon – Berlin.

Honorable Mention

1B-Jamie VanDeWater –Greenwich. SS-Devin Drew – Greenwich. C-Mackenzie Ellis – Hoosick Falls. P- Bailey Catlin – Berlin. C-Gabby Castiglione – Tamarac.