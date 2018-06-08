The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Tamarac’s McKenna Ryan Named Wasaren Softball MVP

By Leave a Comment

By Doug La Rocque

The slugging shortstop for the Tamarac Lady Bengal’s softball team led her teammates into the semi final game of the Class B Section II tournament. Her on field exploits throughout the season earned her the title of the league’s Most Valuable Player. The league also released it’s All Star player list. Here are the players from The Eastwick Press coverage area.

First Team

P-Maggie Kelly – Tamarac.

Wasaren Leage MVP McKenna Ryan from Tamarac

C-Courtney Fraher – Greenwich. SS-Oliva Brownell – HoosickFalls. 3B-Mackensie Moy – Greenwich. OF-Gianna Bucciero – Tamarac. OF-Miranda Seacord – Cambridge.

First Team All Star Oliva Brownell from Hoosick Falls

Second Team

P-Abby Philpott – Hoosick Falls. C-Victoria Dupuis – Cambridge. 2B-Lauren Maines – Greenwich. OF- Marissa Landry – HoosickFalls. OF-Jess Hendricks – Tamarac. OF-Haley Maxon – Berlin.

Haley Maxon

Honorable Mention

1B-Jamie VanDeWater –Greenwich. SS-Devin Drew – Greenwich. C-Mackenzie Ellis – Hoosick Falls. P- Bailey Catlin – Berlin. C-Gabby Castiglione – Tamarac.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *