11th Annual Coach Baker Fund Weekend Brews Something New!

Submitted by Dave Sutton

The committee for the Coach Baker Fund is pleased to announce this year’s weekend events will take place on June 15 and 16, throughout the Town of Hoosick and the Village of Hoosick Falls.

The annual weekend, www.coachbakerfund.org/coach-baker-fund-weekend/, of organized events includes a golf tournament, a basketball tournament, and a dinner, which was established in memory of the late coach Ken Baker of Hoosick Falls and Cambridge, who passed away in 2008. For more than a decade now a committee of friends and family have come together to organize a packed weekend in order to raise funds. These monies go towards scholarships of deserving students from both the Cambridge and Hoosick Falls school districts, as well as programs in both communities, to focus on health, civic responsibility and leadership. Last year the committee gave out two $2,000 scholarships to deserving students in both school districts.

The 3 on 3 basketball tournament starts the weekend on Friday, June 15. The adult tournament (which is for post-high school and up) is Friday at 7 pm, at the Youth Center in Hoosick Falls. The Youth Tournament (4th to 12th grade girls and boys divisions) starts at 8:30 am Saturday morning and ends at noon at the Hoosick Falls Central School gymnasium. Entry forms are found on the Coach Baker Fund website or by calling or emailing Andrew Nolan at: anolan@easterncastingcompany.com or 518-361-5756. There is a $5 entry fee per player

The Golf Scramble will also be on Saturday at the Hoosick Falls Country Club with early tee time at 8 am and late tee time at 1 pm. The format this year is a team net scramble/low net and gross scores morning and afternoon to match cards for “overall” title. The scramble will be in a “regular” scramble format. This year there will be both gross and net winners! We will be holding the participation to 13 teams in both the 8 am and 1 pm tee times, so get your application in early. Entry fee is $85/player, which covers golf, Herrington Chicken BBQ lunch and cart. For more information visit the Coach Baker Fund website.

To finish out the weekend the committee has brewed up something special. On Saturday night, family, friends, past students, athletes, scholarship recipients and both communities will come together with a social event at Brown’s Taproom in Walloomsac. The event starts at 5 pm and ends at 9 pm. There will be live music by regional favorite Nina’s Brew beginning at 6 pm. Tickets for the Brown’s Event are $35 for adults at the door ($30 in advance) and $10 for children (under 12 years old). Food is included with your ticket. There will also be a cash bar. Tickets for band only are $20.

Additional information on the weekend’s events is available at the website.