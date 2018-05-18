Grafton Town Board

Tree On Wires Issue Discussed

By Doug La Rocque

Some say the pine tree has been hanging across the telephone lines for as many as ten years. Exactly how long is unclear, but that it has been quite some time is for certain. Grafton resident David Gagnon brought the matter to the Town Board meeting Monday, May 14, concerned it could crash onto Route 2 and knock out phone service. He was concerned the town might be libel if that happened. Supervisor Ingrid Gundrum has assured him it is not Grafton’s problem, but Verizon’s. Therein however, lies the rub.

According to Deputy Supervisor Tom Withcuskey, the town has brought it to Verizon’s attention many times over the past several years, but to no avail. His statements were echoed by Highway Superintendent Herb Hasbrouck, Fire Chief Jim Goyer and Board Member Jeff Wagar. Mr. Wagar is employed by New York State’s Department of Transportation, and he says DOT has also expressed its concerns to Verizon, but again to no avail. DOT is involved because Route 2 is a New York State owned road.

As to why Verizon has seemingly ignored the situation, and according to Chief Goyer, several others like it in the town, only Verizon can say. The Eastwick Press has spoken to Verizon’s media contact, and e-mailed the address and a picture of the offending tree to them. They have promised to look into it, and get back to us with an answer. As of press time, that answer was not forthcoming. If Verizon does respond to us, we will put the answer to our inquiry on our facebook page, and print it in next week’s edition.

Taking Down To Many Ash Trees

The talk about the tree hanging on telephone lines along Route 2 prompted many other comments, both from Mr. Gagnon and other town residents and officials, about the amount of Ash trees being cut down by National Grid. The electrical supplier has been cutting trees around the county since last fall, fearing they may fall upon power lines. The reason, the damage being done by the Ash Borer, a green colored jewel beetle, native to Asia, that has been responsible for extensive damage to Ash trees in 30 states, many throughout the northeast. Council members thought National Grid might be “over zealous” in its trimming, noting they believe many of the trees cut down in the town were not diseased or damaged.

They also noted the utility is leaving the wood along the roadside, prompting the comment that there must be hundreds of cords of wood just lying there.

Highway Garage Floor Not an Easy Fix

The lack of drainage inside the town’s highway garage came to light more than a year ago when councilmembers toured the facility and noted that snowmelt off trucks was pooling in some areas of the garage. The reason, the floor drains had to be closed off because the drainage did not meet environmental regulations, particularly when it comes to oil and water separation.

Deputy Town Supervisor Tom Withcuskey reported they have had an engineer look into what can be done and that the news was not good.

Any sort of remediation was going to be very costly. Mr. Withcuskey said they will continue to look for other options. According to Town Supervisor Ingrid Gundrum, the issue has also been a subject of discussion during the ongoing union negotiations.

Highway Superintendent Herb Hasbrouck reported grading of town roads is progressing well, particularly on the western side of the town. Councilman Eric Buckley said he wanted to pass on compliments he received about the highway crew’s work on Clickner Road. Mr. Withcuskey told the Board they are gathering estimates for the roof repair to the salt shed that had portions blown off during the recent wind storm.

That, he says, will be covered by insurance. They are also seeking estimates to finish screwing down and spray-painting the metal roof.

Reports

The Grafton Community Library reported it had 75 people participant in programs during April, and that the Library is preparing a construction grant request for New York State’s 2019-20 fiscal year. Trustee Leann Sweet reported the grant request for this year has been approved in the amount of $50,000, but it is apparently still tied up in paperwork with the NYS Education Department. Codes Enforcement/Building reported 9 new permits out to date, including five new housing starts. CEO Withcuskey also passed along information that New York State no long permits any unregistered, uninsured vehicles on private property, unless in a garage or under some sort of cover. He emphasized this is now a state law, not the towns. He also indicated he was willing to work with people, particularly when it comes to such things as plow vehicles. He also indicated a number of state lawmakers have voiced a desire to see that law modified or repealed.

The Grafton Lakes State Park reminded everyone its new Welcome Center will officially open on May 26 with an open house from 11 am to 1 pm. Councilman Eric Buckley turned over two checks to the Youth Commission totaling $255, representing bottle collections spearheaded by his son and daughter.

Town Clerk Vicky Burdick reported office revenues of $3,570 for April, and the meeting was adjourned in memory of four town residents who had passed away during the past month, Mike Gilbert, Lucy O’Dell, John Russell and Teresa Swider.