Sen. Marchione Will Not Seek Re-Election

By Doug La Rocque

43rd District Senator Kathy Marchione has announced she will not seek a 4th term in the upper house of the State Legislature. In a statement released via Facebook, the Senator called it a difficult decision, made after “careful consideration, reflection, discussion with my family and prayer.”

She said the reality was it was the right time to step away, citing the fact she is the primary caregiver for her mother and the desire to spend more time with her husband, sons and their wives and to especially have time to spoil her four grandchildren.

Ms. Marchione will conclude nearly 40 years of public service that began at age 25 as Halfmoon Town Clerk. She has promised to be “a strong, outspoken, passionate supporter” of efforts she believes will make New York State a better place.

Senator Marchione expressed her thanks to all for their “love, support, kindness and friendship” and characterized her time in public office with a quote from scripture.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

While no official announcements have been made by members of the Republican Party as to who might wish to succeed her, one name that has been mentioned is Nassau Town Supervisor David Flemming. Democrat Koethi Zan of Columbia County has, according to an article in the Albany Times Union, created a campaign account to run for the seat.

The 43rd Senate District covers portions of Rensselaer, Saratoga, Washington and Columbia Counties.