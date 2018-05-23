Revitalizing The Hoosick Falls Waterfront

By Doug La Rocque

The idea is that revitalizing village land along the Hoosick River can propel economic growth through recreation, tourism and increased business potential. To that end, consultants hired by the Village of Hoosick Falls and a representative from the New York State Department of State (DOS), held a public information meeting on Monday night, May 21, at the Hoosick Falls High School Cafeteria.

This is the first step in a plan that Village Trustee Brian Bushner feels can reverse the “disconnect between the community and the river.” Once a vital industrial hub, many properties are now vacant and in various stages of disrepair. It is the hope of Mr. Bushner and the other members of the committee formed to help guide the village through this project that Hoosick Falls can follow the lead of many other communities that have found that increasing public access to the river and the protection of natural resources can lead to desired future growth through recreation, zoning changes and increased land use. Zoning changes come into play because most of the land along the river is currently zoned for industrial use.

Public participation in a Local Waterfront Revitalization Project (LWRP) is a key component. After explaining how a LWRP works, Robert Murphy of the planning firm of Barton and Loguidice, spent about an hour taking suggestions from the 20 or so people who attended the meeting and what they would like to see the project lead to. Those suggestions included repairs to crumbling sidewalks, better access to and more recreational options along the waterfront, increasing internet capabilities, especially outside the village proper and re-installing a pride in property ownership. According to Mr. Bushner, these are all necessary concepts to help change people’s perception about the village. He told those gathered at the meeting, “we need more people to say, I live here because I want to, not because I have to.”

Jim Martinez, President of the Tri-State Federal Credit Union based in Hoosick Falls, also added the proper marketing of the plan and its desired results are key to the success of the entire process.

The initial LWRP is being partially paid for by a matching grant from the DOS. Half of the $70,000 cost is being picked up by New York State, the other half by the village. And while the village will have to put some dollars into their cost, the state also accepts volunteer hours by village officials and the committee as part of that payment. It is hoped the study will also lead to further DOS grants, that would also be matching grants, but perhaps at a 75 percent funding level by the state.

Current plans call for the establishment of a website about the LWRP linked to the village’s website, at least two more vision workshops with the public over the summer, a public hearing sometime in the fall, and formal acceptance of the project by the state and village over the winter months of 2018-19.