Panthers Fall Short

By Steve Bradley

The HFCS girls lacrosse team (6-11) played Schuylerville Thursday, May 24 evening at Mohonasen High School in Schenectady for the Section 2 Class D championship. Although the Panthers dream of bringing home a championship didn’t work out as hoped, they gave the Black Horses a game and never gave up.

The Panthers got themselves in a bad spot almost immediately. Schuylerville scored with under a minute gone and added three more goals in the first five minutes to put the Panthers back on their heels.

The Horses, the number one seed, played a constant attack on the goal style of game compared to Hoosick Falls more deliberate style. With the players to pull it off, the Horses had the capability to put up big numbers. Schuylerville defeated number four seed Johnstown 24-4 to reach this game.

Once the 4-0 opening minutes shock was over, the Panthers settled down. For the next 20 minutes the Panthers held their own, with the Horses scoring six goals and the Panthers five, sending the Panthers to the halftime break down 10-5.

After the half, the game belonged to Schuylerville. The Horses ran around the Panthers defense for seven more goals while Hoosick Falls struggled to put two goals in the books.

Junior midfielder Lillian Hickey scored four goals. Ayla Fauler, Marley Mcllelan, and Catherine Kennedy each added one goal. Goaltender Maddie Yeung had eight saves.