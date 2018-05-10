Panther Girls Get Win; Hickey Gets 100th Career Goal

By Steve Bradley

The Lady Panthers (Conference 2-5) defeated Cohoes 7-5 Monday afternoon at the Helft Soccer Complex in Hoosick.

The Panthers grabbed a 2-1 lead and held on to get the win.

Junior Lillian Hickey had five goals, with her fourth giving her 100 goals and 112 points for her career.

Marley Mcllelan, an eighth grader and Catherine Kennedy, a seventh grader, each scored one goal.

Josie Ryan, Ayla Fauler and Madison Sprague each caused four turnovers on defense. Goalkeeper Maddie Yeung’s play was fantastic with 13 saves, giving the Panthers a spark they used to grab the victory.