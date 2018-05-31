The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Outdoors With Trix

By Leave a Comment

 

Jack-in-the-Pulpit

Photo by Trix Niernberger

Jack-in-the-pulpit (Arisaema triphyllum), a native spring wildflower, is plentiful in our moist woods. Native Americans used its roots in medicinal teas and poultices. 

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *