Eat The Invaders

Garlic Mustard ​(Alliaria petiolata) is an invasive non-native herb that is now a serious threat to American forests. The plant produces a large number of seeds so it out competes native vegetation. It is flowering now so easy to identify.

Instead of making pesto with basil, substitute garlic mustard leaves. There are recipes at http://eattheinvaders.org/garlic-mustard/