Motorcycle Crashes On Rt. 22 In North Petersburgh

By

A driver aboard a Vermont registered motorcycle lost control and slid along a metal guardrail and concrete jersey barrier late Saturday afternoon. The driver sustained serious injuries to his right side, especially his leg.

A Petersburgh fireman looks over the debris behind a crashed motorcycle along the side of the southbound lane of Route 22. Photo by Steve Bradley

He was flown to Albany Medical Center via helicopter after being transported a short distance by ambulance from the scene to a landing site. The accident occurred about one mile south of the intersection of Routes 22 and 346 along the southbound lane. The Petersburgh and Hoosick fire departments responded to the scene, along with the NY State Police. 

