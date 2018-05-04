Motorcycle Crashes On Rt. 22 In North Petersburgh

A driver aboard a Vermont registered motorcycle lost control and slid along a metal guardrail and concrete jersey barrier late Saturday afternoon. The driver sustained serious injuries to his right side, especially his leg.

He was flown to Albany Medical Center via helicopter after being transported a short distance by ambulance from the scene to a landing site. The accident occurred about one mile south of the intersection of Routes 22 and 346 along the southbound lane. The Petersburgh and Hoosick fire departments responded to the scene, along with the NY State Police.