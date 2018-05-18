Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshall Is Named

Submitted by Kevin O’Malley

Hoosick Post #40 American Legion is proud to announce that Hoosick Falls resident Hank Marchand has been named Grand Marshal of the 2018 Hoosick Falls Memorial Day Parade.

Henry “Hank” Marchand served in the US Navy during WWII from 1942 to 1945. Hank was a 3rd class Petty Officer, torpedo machinist aboard the USS Bailey, Destroyer No. 492: and one of the Navy’s “Tin Can Sailors.” He came aboard the Bailey in November of 1943 when the ship had gone in to repair damage caused by three direct hits by 8 inch guns.

Marchand was stationed in Pearl Harbor and was active on The Bailey during the strafing attack of October 1, 1944 which, in addition to extensive damage to the ship, resulted in 16 wounded and 9 killed. Marchand was authorized to wear the 9 service stars on the Baily’s Asiatic-Pacific campaign ribbon yet insists “I’m not a hero.” Hank participated in a Military Veteran’s Honor Flight and was a recipient of a Quilt of Honor for his wartime service. Hank, now 93, is currently a member of American Legion Post 13 in Bennington VT. He has two sons: Ray and Steven and a daughter: Debbie.

The parade will begin at 10 am on Monday, May 28. There is still time to enter this years parade. Contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035. Or email hoosickkid@gmail.com.