Mark William Folgert Honored By County Lawmakers

Submitted by Harry Tutunjian

The Rensselaer County Legislature paused to honor Warrant Officer I Mark William Folgert of Hoosick Falls just prior to its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 8, for his long standing military service and his devotion to his community.

The resolution, whose primary sponsors were District 5 legislators Jeff Wysocki and Bruce Patire, cites Mr. Folgert’s service in the U.S Army, later with the U.S. Air Force, and current service with the New York National Guard.

It also acknowledges his many years of commitment to Hoosick Falls, including as a volunteer football coach at Hoosick Falls Central School.

Mr. Folgert was presented with a copy of the legislative resolution by representatives Wysocki and Patire, in a ceremony that also included his wife Carol Ann.