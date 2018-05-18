Hoosick Falls, NY

Lucy Rose O’Dell, age 85, went to her heavenly home surrounded by family on Thursday, May 11, 2018 at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls where she resided for the past 17 months. She was born in Grafton, New York on June 20, 1932 to William and Eudella (Weeden) O’Dell. She held many cherished memories of growing up with her siblings. As a youngster she was always eager to learn and she graduated from Berlin High School as Valedictorian of her class. Lucy continued her education and graduated from the New York Teachers College in Albany. She began teaching in a one-room school in Poestenkill, New York, Cobb District No. 2 and retired from the Berlin School District where she taught kindergarten for many years. Miss Lucy embraced many young children with love and security as they left their homes to embark on their future education. She touched the hearts of many, and though she never had children of her own, her students were her life. In the summer she enjoyed the ballets at Saratoga Performing Arts Center and she loved gardening, cooking and all of her pets. She was a member of the Grafton Baptist Church.

Lucy leaves behind her siblings, Mary Smith, Theron O’Dell, Jered O’Dell and stepbrother William Quidgeon, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Reverend William O’Dell and sister Eudella Dawn Claus. Special thanks to all the staff at the health center for their love and devoted caring for Lucy.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 17 at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh, New York at 5 pm with Pastor Keith Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grafton Baptist Church, PO Box 26, Grafton, NY 12052, or to Peppertree Rescue, PO Box 2396, Albany, NY 12220-0396. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.