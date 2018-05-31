Let’s Make Luke Hoag A ValleyCats Home Run Community Hero

Once again this year the Tri-City Valleycats are presenting their “Home Run Community Hero’s Starting 9” intiative, a program that aims to highlight those that go above and beyond in Capital Region communities. Here at The Eastwick Press we can think of no better example than Luke Hoag, who has raised so much money with his “Letter to Santa” program each year.

The selected “9” will be honored in on-field ceremonies on Thursday, July 19 at a ValleyCats home game at Joe Bruno Stadium. Help us make Luke one of these 9. Fans who want to nominate Luke can do so by filling out the form located online at tcvalleycats.com/communityheroes. The ValleyCats will be accepting nominations through Friday, June 29. Forms can be faxed with attention to Elyse Zima at 518-629-2299, e-mailed to elysezima@tcvalleycats.com or dropped off at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The Eastwick Press will take care of sending the photo.

A copy of the entry form is also located below. Let’s knock this one Out Of The Park.