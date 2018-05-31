Lest We Forget Their Sacrifice

By Doug La Roque and Steve Bradley

Ceremonies and parades marked Memorial Day around the country on Monday, May 28. The communities of Eastern Rensselaer County and New Lebanon were no exception. Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Hoosick Falls for the Memorial Day Parade. On an absolutely perfect morning, cool with no humidity, people were there all along the route to greet the marchers as they left Wood Park, then traveled along John, Church and Main streets before returning to the park.

The approximately 40-minute parade was filled with floats, firetrucks, marching bands, ballerinas, scouts and convertible cars with veterans. The parade followed a military remembrance and wreath placing for Civil War soldiers at the Monument Park in front of the old St. Mary’s school and the same for other wars at the Veterans Memorial Wall in Wood Park and the Shop Bridge, with area veterans and the HFCS marching band participating.

In Berlin, the Taconic Valley American Legion held graveside services before its annual parade, which also included a service at the Veterans Monument in the center of town.

The Parade in New Lebanon started at Shatford Park, wrapping up with memorial services at the Cemetery of the Evergreens. A parade and memorial service at the VFW also took place in Poestenkill. The festivities of the day aside, those gathered across our communities made sure to take the time to remember and honor all the servicemen and women who gave their lives in defense of our freedom and our country.

Memorial Day is believed to have started in Waterloo, NY (west of Syracuse) in 1866, when village residents chose the last day of May to decorate the graves of fallen Civil War soldiers. First called Decoration Day, the practice continued and spread across the country in the years that followed.

In 1971 it was made an official federal holiday and is celebrated on the last Monday in May.