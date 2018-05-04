Just Like The Mounties, Deputies Get Their Man

By Doug La Rocque

Last Wednesday evening, April 25, Rensselaer County’s 911 Dispatch Center received several calls about a dark colored jeep driving erratically eastbound along Route 2 in Grafton. Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to look for the vehicle before there was an accident.

They soon found it northbound on Babcock Lake Road, but not before the accident occurred. The jeep was on its side in a deep ditch. No other vehicles were involved and the driver was not seriously injured.

Deputies tell The Eastwick Press, the driver was issued a number of traffic citations.