Hoosick Falls Girls Lacrosse In Championship Game

By Steve Bradley

HF 14 at Cath. Central 9

Tuesday, May 22. Semifinal game. It was a big win for this team with a very bright future. The young, sixth ranked Panthers took a 6-4 lead into the half against a second seeded Catholic Central team. The Crusaders whittled away at that lead until they had it down to one at nail-biting 10-9.

Then Hoosick Falls got its second wind and pulled away with five unanswered goals to get the huge win. Junior Lillian Hickey netted seven goals and had three assists. Marley Mcllelan and Gracie Gorman each scored two goals, with Madison Sprague, Grace Wysocki and Ayla Fauler each netting one goal.

The win puts the Panthers in the championship game against number one seeded Schuylerville, who defeated number four Johnstown 24-4 to advance. The game will held on Thursday, May 24 at Mohonasen High School beginning at 6:30 pm.

Junior Maddie Yeung stopped 12 shots in the goalkeeper position.

HF 12 at Cohoes 11

Friday, May 18. Quarterfinal game. Hoosick Falls pulled off an upset victory over number three seed Cohoes. Lillian Hickey led the scoring with five scores on seven shots on goal. Hickey also had two assists. Gracie Gorman and Marley Mcllelan added two goals each while Anna Myers, Eva Helft and Ayla Fauler each chipped in one goal. Seventh grader Cat Kennedy had two assists. Maddie Yeung had 14 saves in goal.