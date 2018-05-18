HFCS Lacrosse Results

By Steve Bradley

The Hoosick Falls Panthers Lacrosse teams battled right to the end this past week, but both the boys and girls teams came up just short.

Boys Lacrosse

Mount Anthony 12 at Hoosick Falls 7

Friday, May 11. Mount Anthony and Hoosick Falls traded goals until the second half when Mt. Anthony broke a 7-7 tie and scored the next five goals to take the win back up Route 7. Guy Milliman scored three goals, Zaine Becker and A.J. Hurlburt each added two for the Panther scores.

Girls Lacrosse

Saratoga Catholic 13 at Hoosick Falls 12

Friday, May 11. Lillian Hickey scored six goals but the Ladies came up just short against Saratoga Catholic Central last Friday. The game went into overtime at 12-12. Hoosick Falls had a chance to score but the shot was saved and Catholic Central went right down the field and scored to end the game. Gracie Gorman and Cat Kennedy had two goals each, Ayla Fauler and Skye Haynes each added one goal. Goalkeeper Maddie Yeung had a busy day with 14 saves.