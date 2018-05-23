Grafton Potluck Dinner

The dinner will be held from 6 to 9 pm at the Greywacke Meadows Event Venue (aka The Wedding Barn) at 40 Dunham Road in Grafton.

The event is free and open to Grafton residents only due to space and occupancy restrictions.

Please make your dish able to serve at room temperature or in a crock pot or warming dish with a serving utensil.

If it is a bowl item, please provide bowls. Labels for your food would also be appreciated.

If you can, please bring recipe cards with your recipe on them and a bit of family history of the dish.

Please bring your own place setting and tableware.

Non-alcoholic drinks only. Come and meet other Grafton residents and have fun. RSVP to secure your space at news@eastwickpress.com or by calling 518-491-1613.