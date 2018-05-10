Grafton Military Tribute Banners

The Carner, Etman, Smith VFW Post 6340 in Grafton is continuing to honor the veterans of our area with Military Tribute Banners. These banners, with the name and picture of a past or present member of our country’s armed forces, are attached to the side of a pole along the main streets of the Town of Grafton. Honorees must have either been born in Grafton or is/was a resident and served in the military (Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force or Coast Guard).

The banners are 24 by 48 inches, double sided in full color and will be hung between Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day. They include required mounting hardware.

Please submit the name of the service member as it should appear on the banner – first, last, suffix; dates of service (if known); branch of service, rank (if known), and a photograph of the honoree in uniform (please, no one else in the photo). Also required is sponsor’s information – name, address, phone number and email address.

Please contact Nelson Darling, Jr. at 518-927-9454 or 518-428-9791 for more information and applications. The cost is $140, with a check payable to VFW Post 6340 and mailed to Post Office Box 361, Grafton, NY 12082.