By Doug La Rocque New York State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McGrath has dismissed the action, brought by Attorney Bill Better on behalf of Tom Hanson, asking that Zoning Board of Appeals member Dave Cass’s vote to grant Brian Baker’s appeal of the town’s permitting of the trailer park be denied.
Spring Yellow We are finally beginning to see a few wildflowers.
By Steve Bradley It’s not uncommon for two related head coaches to meet. A brother may face a brother, a coach may face an uncle or occasionally a father may face a son.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.
Submitted by Kristin LaPlante New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School Band Director Scott Thompson and PTA President Val Ozga have been selected to receive the “Friends of Education Award” from Capital Area School Development Albany ( Casda).
By Alex Brooks At the Hoosick Falls School Board Meeting January 18, Superintendent Ken Facin announced that this will be Pamela Hatfield’s last year as the Business Manager of the District. She will be retiring at the end of the year.
