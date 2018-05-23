Ocala, FL

Gilbert R Hanlon, 88, of Ocala FL, died peacefully on April 28, 2018 at Brandley House, Summerfield, FL, due to complications following a fall.

Born in Albany, NY on February 19, 1930, he was the son of Frederick P. Hanlon and Flora Becker Hanlon. An Army veteran of the Korean War, Gilbert served as a Corporal, stationed in Germany.

He was employed by Sterling Winthrop Corp. in Rensselaer, NY for over 43 years, retiring in 1993.

On July 26, 1953, he married Norene L. Fosmire of Pleasantdale, NY. They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary this coming July.

In 1964, they moved to Stephentown, NY, where Gilbert became active in the local Boy Scouts and the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Dept, there serving as a lieutenant with the Fire Police.

After retirement in 1993, they moved to Ocala FL, where he continued his dedication to community service by joining the local community watch program, SAFE, under the direction of the Sheriff’s Dept.

While with SAFE he not only spent countless hours patrolling the local community, but also served as President for over 20 years, retiring in 2015 due to failing health.

Though officially retired, he remained in close contact with the many friends he made there. Gilbert was also a member of the American Legion, the VFW and Trinity Baptist Church.

Gilbert is survived by his wife, Norene, as well as his five children, Robin (Ray) Kellermann of Ocala FL, Cindy (Ray) Schaefer of Ocala FL, Karen (Alan) Church of Petersburgh NY, Glen (Deborah) Hanlon of Ocala FL and Cheryl Connor of Jacksonville NC. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by one son-in-law, one grandson and one great-grandson.

A memorial service was held at Trinity Baptist Church, Family Life Center (Bldg C), 1600 SE 58th Ave, Ocala FL, on Saturday, May 12 at 11 am.

His ashes were placed in the church Memory Garden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations in Gil’s memory be made to Trinity Baptist Church Journey Fund or SAFE, 501 Water Road, Ocala.

We, his family, wish to express our very sincere appreciation for all the love and support we have received during this difficult time.

We would also like to thank the kind staff at Brandley Hospice House for the tender care shown our father, as well as Trinity Baptist Church for the assistance with the service.