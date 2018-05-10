Eastwick Baseball Roundup

By Doug La Rocque
Mechanicville 1 Hoosick Falls 0
Tuesday, May 8. Jacob Popiel struck out 8 as the Red Raiders shutdown the Panthers.
Saratoga Catholic 15 Cambridge 1
Tuesday, May 8. Ryan McCarroll threw five innings and whiffed 4 as Spa Catholic clinched the Battenkill Division with the win.
Tamarac 5 Hoosic Valley 4
Tuesday, May 8. Jake Scharnott pitched the Bengals to their 7th win and led the way at the plate as well, going 2 for 4 on the day.
Greenwich 14 Stillwater 3
Tuesday, May 8. Christian O’Brien struck out 5 and the Witches scored seven times in the top of the sixth on their way to the ninth league win.
Waterford 25 Berlin 0
Tuesday, May 8. Waterford pounded out 15 hits in five innings to roll over the Mountaineers.
Saratoga Catholic 14 Berlin 1
Saturday, May 5. Josh Kluck tripled and Jian Mikit doubled in the loss for the Mountaineers
CHVL Action
Doane Stuart 11 New Lebanon 0
Thursday, May 3 Mike Sawyer had two hits for the Tigers as they fell to the Thunder Chickens
Leave a Reply