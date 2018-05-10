Eastwick Baseball Roundup

By Doug La Rocque

Mechanicville 1 Hoosick Falls 0

Tuesday, May 8. Jacob Popiel struck out 8 as the Red Raiders shutdown the Panthers.

Saratoga Catholic 15 Cambridge 1

Tuesday, May 8. Ryan McCarroll threw five innings and whiffed 4 as Spa Catholic clinched the Battenkill Division with the win.

Tamarac 5 Hoosic Valley 4

Tuesday, May 8. Jake Scharnott pitched the Bengals to their 7th win and led the way at the plate as well, going 2 for 4 on the day.

Greenwich 14 Stillwater 3

Tuesday, May 8. Christian O’Brien struck out 5 and the Witches scored seven times in the top of the sixth on their way to the ninth league win.

Waterford 25 Berlin 0

Tuesday, May 8. Waterford pounded out 15 hits in five innings to roll over the Mountaineers.

Saratoga Catholic 14 Berlin 1

Saturday, May 5. Josh Kluck tripled and Jian Mikit doubled in the loss for the Mountaineers

CHVL Action

Doane Stuart 11 New Lebanon 0

Thursday, May 3 Mike Sawyer had two hits for the Tigers as they fell to the Thunder Chickens