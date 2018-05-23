Eastwick Area Softball Results

By Steve Bradley and Trish Weber

Rensselaer 1 at HF 6

Monday, May 21. First round game. Number seven seed Hoosick Falls scored four runs in bottom of the third to get a lead that was never threatened. Number ten seed Rensselaer countered with one in the top of the fourth but that was all they could come up with.

The Panthers rapped out five hits with Marissa Landry and Stephanie Merwin each getting two while Sophie Estes had one. The team had six stolen bases. Pitcher Abby Philpott had a nice day on the mound, striking out ten with 72 out of 100 of her pitches being strikes, to get the win.

Canajoharie 2 at Greenwich 7

Holding a 2-0 advantage, the Witches plated four in the bottom of the fourth to take control in the Class C opening round game. Lily McCauliffe was the winning pitcher

Cambridge 0 at Maple Hill 11

Hoosic Valley 7 at Mayfield 8

BerlinGirl’s Modified Softball Team Continues to Roll

The girls modified softball continued they’re winning streak Monday May 21 against Mechanicville. The pitching trio of Haley Beckwith, Mia Lutz and Kianna Flavin combined for the win with 7 strikeouts and only giving up 5 runs. Erin Farrell had a triple and a single. Morgan Bellard, Elsie Corbett and Teigan Catlin were solid in the field. Final score was 27-5.

On May17 in Saratoga, the team smacked Spa Catholic 35-12 .

It was a season high number of runs scored. Kianna Flavin pitched the complete game with 7 strikeouts and allowed 5 hits. Teigan Catlin scored 6 runs and had double and a triple, Erin Farrell 2 hits.