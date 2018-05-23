Eastwick Area Sectional Baseball Results

By Steve Bradley

Cambridge 1 at HF 5

Friday, May 18. First round game. By the time number nine seeded Cambridge (O 5-12, L 4-10) scored in the top of the seventh inning, Hoosick Falls (O 6-12, L 4-10) had built a five run cushion. The Panthers scored 2 runs in the first inning, then once in the third, fourth and fifth to outscore the Indians. Ryan Bloomer went three for three, with a triple and two singles Bloomer also scored three runs. Pitcher Brandon Decker went 6 1/3 innings on the mound with seven strikeouts.

HF 5 at Greenwich 6

Monday, May 21. Second round game. The number eight seeded Panthers season came to an end when the Witches pulled off a come from behind win. Hoosick Falls had a five run lead in the top of third inning. Greenwich (seeded number one) scored once in the bottom of the third and three times in the fifth to get to within one at 5-4. Hoosick Falls gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh when two batters were hit by pitches, bringing in the tying and winning runs.

Hoosic Valley 0 at Lake George 6

The Warriors ripped 11 hits and Tony Abrantes tossed a one-hitter striking out nine.

Tamarac 0 at Icabod Crane 8