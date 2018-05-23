Dividing Property Three Ways

By Doug La Rocque

Following a public hearing at which there were no speakers, the Grafton Planning Board Monday night, May 21, approved a minor three lot subdivision of land owned by Leslie McDermott at 303 Old Seik Road. The approval allows the 27.41 acre lot to be broken down in 5.5, 5.51 and 16.4 acre sections. Prior to the vote, the board declared there was no environmental impact created by the sub division.The board also accepted an application from Michael Weber for a lot line adjustment of property located at 2505 NY Route 2.

Mr. Weber is asking permission to divide 1.33 acres of land into .8 and .53 acre parcels, each to be combined with adjacent lands. Also accepted for consideration was a short form version of an Environmental Assessment Review. A public hearing is scheduled for 6:50 pm prior to the board’s next meeting on Monday, June 18.