Busy Week for Eastwick Softball

By Steve Bradley

Stillwater 0 @ HF 22

Tuesday, May 8. The Panthers overpowered the Warriors by scoring 22 runs on 13 hits. Mackenzie Ellis and Stephanie Merwin each had four hits. Abby Philpott (3 innings) and Marissa Landry (2 inning) pitched for the Panthers.

Hoosic Valley 2 @ Tamarac 9

Tuesday, May 8. The Lady Bengals plated 8 runs in the bottom of the first and rode the cushion to their 8th win in 9 outings, Jess Heinrichs was the winning pitcher.

Stillwater 0 @ Greenwich 8

The Witches posted their 8th win of the season behind the two hit shutout pitching by Haley Spiezio

Mechanicville 3 @ HF 2

Monday, May 7. Mechanicville scored twice in the top of the second inning to grab the first lead of the game. Hoosick Falls came back in the bottom of the third to tie the game at two, where it stayed into extra innings. In the top of the eighth, Mechanicville put a run across to take the lead. The Panthers were unable to score in the bottom of the inning. Mackenzie Ellis had two hits, Marissa Landry and Cecilla Vincent each had one. Abby Philpott took the loss on the mound.

Uncle Sam Tournment

Tamarac 7 Lansingburgh 2

Tamarac 12 Catholic Central 1

Monday, May 7. Maggie Kelley pitched both games for the Lady Bengals, as they downed both the Knights and the Crusaders to capture the tournament crown.

HF 1 @ Lake George 6

Saturday, May 5. Lake George Tournament / Championship Game. Lake George outhit the Ladies 12-5 to grab this win. Mackenzie Ellis, Olivia Brownell, Marissa Landry, Faith Adamczenko and Sophie Estes each had a single. Philpott took the loss.

HF 11 @ Queensbury 9

Saturday, May 5. Lake George Tournament / First Round. HF rapped out 11 hits and overcame a 5-3 first inning deficit to grab this win. In a five inning game, pitcher Abby Philpott got the win on the mound.

HF 15 @ Waterford 0

Friday, May 4. HF grabbed a four run lead in the first and cruised to a win.

Mackenzie Ellis and Lily Abbott each had three hits. Abby Philpott threw a one hitter.

Tamarac 6 @ HF 5

Thursday, May 3. Tamarac broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the fourth inning when they scored 3 runs, then added one more in the top of the sixth. Hoosick Falls came up just short after scoring one run in each of their last four at bats. Mackenzie Ellis had four hits for HF, McKenna Ryan had two hits for Tamarac. Heinrich got the win for the Bengals.

CHVL Action

Doane Stuart 0

@ New Lebanon 17

Doane Stuart 0

@ New Lebanon 8

Thursday, May 3. The Lady tigers hosted the Thunder Chicken in a doubleheader, blanking Daone Stuart in both games. Mikayla corsey pitched the shutout in game one, striking out 7 Thunder Chickens, while Brianna Shuhart drove in 4 runs with two triples and a homerun.

Sarah williams also struck out seven for the Lady tigers in the night cap for the win, Brianna shuhart smacked her second homerun of the day for New Lebanon.