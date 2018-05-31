Bennington Man Dies In Pittstown Crash

By Doug La Rocque

New York State Police say a motorcycle being driven by 45-year old David Emaish struck a SUV about 9 pm Saturday night, May 26, on Route 7 at the intersection with Eycleshymer Road in Pittstown. Despite heroic efforts by members of the Pittstown Fire Department and Pittstown Emergency Corp to revive him, Mr. Emaish was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rensselaer County Coroner.

The driver of the SUV, 74-year old Christine Church of Brunswick was transported to Troy’s Samaritan Hospital by the Pittstown ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. Troopers tell The Eastwick Press the accident investigation is ongoing, but that no traffic citations have been issued.

Route 7 was closed in both directions for several hours. Besides Pittstown Fire and EMS, Mohawk Ambulance Service also responded to the scene. A Life Flight helicopter was dispatched, but canceled in route. State Police were assisted at the scene by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department.