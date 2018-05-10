Another New Eagle Scout Takes Flight

Hoosick Falls Troop 6063 held an Eagle Court of Honor on Saturday, May 5 for Matthew Bulson. Matthew is the son of Jim and Rita Bulson of Hoosick Falls. He is a 2017 graduate of HFCS and is currently attending SUNY Albany. His Eagle Project benefited the Fish and Game Club of Hoosick Falls. Eighteen Wood Duck boxes were built to replace ones in our community that were damaged and weathered.

Many family and friends joined the Troop at St. Mary’s Elementary School for the ceremony. We would like to thank Jeff Wysocki, Rensselaer County legislator and Assemblyman Elect Jake Ashby for attending and presenting Matt with proclamations.