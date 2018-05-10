“A Gathering of Friends” In Wood Park

The Hill Hollow Band will kick off the summer on Saturday, June 23.

The band features eight talented musicians blending Bluegrass, Folk, Country and Americana.

One of the bright lights in the Capital Region’s roots music scene, The Hill Hollow Band performs with a rambling energy that must be seen to be appreciated. Armed with a multitude of instruments, eclectic arrangements, and musical influences that span a century, this band has a well-earned reputation as local live performance favorites.

Get ready to enjoy richly textured arrangements including accordion, mandolin, fiddle, guitars, pedal steel, bass, and full harmony vocals. Stir in some spicy sax by Josh Greenberg, and all of a sudden, you’ve got a music festival on your hands!

On Saturday, July 28 it’s “Blues for Breakfast.” Last year they filled Wood Park.

Blues for Breakfast is the brainchild of former Hoosick Falls resident Mr. Charlie Frazier. Sensing the Champlain Valley’s potential interest in a no-nonsense, partying, houserockin’ blues-rock band, in June of ’91 he pulled together a group of the Burlington area’s best musicians to perform at Vermont’s annual Discover Jazz Festival Blues Jam.

Buoyed by the response, they decided to ride the wave and not let a good thing slip away.

The band’s reputation has been growing ever since, More than a decade later, they’re still going strong–packing dancers into clubs across northern Vermont, New York and New Hampshire.

With over 200 songs in their repertoire, there’s something for every musical taste!

The “House Band of the Champlain Valley” mixes a rockin’ blend of blues, originals, R&B, Dead and reggae, that’ll have you energized and dancin’ all night!!!

The Westside Drive Dance Band Returns for it’s second year on Saturday, August 18.

West Side Drive plays events and functions with high energy arrangements of vintage to modern dance and dinner classics.

The Band Covers tunes from the likes of Aretha Franklin, the Beatles, the Bangles, Bonnie Raitt, Bruno Mars, the Commodores, Elle King, Tom Petty, the Temptations, Meghan Trainor, Van Morrison, Stevie Wonder and many more…

The eight member band includes Hoosick area residents Dave Stagnitti, Drums and Krissy Fauler, Lead Vocals & Percussion

All concerts begin 4 and run to 8 pm in Wood Park in Hoosick Falls.

Free and open to the public. Brews and food will be available.

For more information go to the Hoosick Falls Summer Concert Series Facebook page or contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035