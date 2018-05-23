70 Years A Firefighter

By Doug La Rocque

At most fire department installation banquets, the swearing in of officers is the highlight of the evening, but at the Grafton Fire Department and Auxiliary’s 74th Installation Banquet on Saturday, May 19, something of far greater significance took place. Harold Goyer was presented with a glass ornament by his grandson Jay, commemorating his 70 years as a member of the department.

Mr. Goyer was greeted with a standing ovation as he was joined by the members of his extended family. He was also honored by his longtime friend, Rensselaer County Fire Coordinator Ivan Wager, who himself is a veteran of 60 years of fire service. Just prior to the banquet, Rensselaer County Operations Manager Rich Christ presented the department and auxiliary with a proclamation from County Executive Steve McLaughlin, celebrating the start of its 74th year in existence.

The department has many other members with very long service records, including Harold’s son Jim Goyer, who is starting his 49th year with the department, his other son Richard, with 46 years, Herb Hasbrouck, also 46 years, Jay Goyer 24 and Richard Reger 12 years. Beulah Baker, Sharon and Michael Crandall were honored as Lifetime Auxiliary members. Others were Samantha Crandall with 19 years, Noelle Goyer and Erika Sausville with 10 years apiece.

Installations

Installed once again as Chief of the Department was Jim Goyer. With more than 40 years in that position, he is the longest tenured Fire Chief in Rensselaer County. Installed as 1st Assistant chief was Richard Goyer, with Jay Goyer again 2nd Assistant. Duane Rifenburg is Captain, Tyler Baldwin is Lieutenant, and Paul Bryne is Fire Police Captain. Rich Reger is President of the company, Justin Levsha Vice President, Tyler Baldwin Secretary and Jim Goyer is Treasurer.

Noelle Goyer is President of the Auxiliary, Melissa Rifenberg Vice President, Julia Goyer secretary and Erika Sausville is Treasurer.

The officers were sworn in by Rensselaer County Fire Battalion 5 Coordinator Cyril Grant.