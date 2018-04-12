Wasaren Girls Basketball All-Star Teams

By Steve Bradley

Emily Erickson of Brittonkill Central School (Tamarac) was named Most Valuable Player of the Wasaren League for the 2017-18 season. Erickson was also named to the Times Union first team small school Girls Basketball All-Star Team.

The first team players in the Wasaren League were: Hoosick Falls sophomore Logan Thayne, Sophie Phillips (Cambridge), Renna Poulin (Tamarac), Sammy Pasinella (Mechanicville) and Kayla Doody (Tamarac).

Thayne was also named to the Times Union small schools first team while Poulin and Pasinella were both second team TU picks.

Wasaren League second team players named were: Lily Phillips (Cambridge), Fiona Mooney (Cambridge), Charli Goverski (Mechanicville), Renee Serafin (Hoosic Valley) and Molly Brophy (Greenwich).

Lily Phillips also made the third Times Union team.

Cambridge coach Tony Bochette was named the TU small schools Coach of the Year.