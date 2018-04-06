Pole Fire Causes Power Outage In Hoosick

By Doug La Rocque

A fire high above the ground, and of undisclosed origin, knocked out power to slightly more than 250 Hoosick residents this past Friday morning, March 30. The blaze, near Hill St. and Route 7 was also along railroad tracks, and caused train traffic to be delayed until the fire was extinguished and the pole replaced. When part of the pole fell, it also pulled down wires and impacted another nearby pole.

No injuries were reported.

The fire scene was handled by the Hoosick Fire Department, until National Grid arrived to make repairs.